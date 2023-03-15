CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 234 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 165.3% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 4.0 %

AXP opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

