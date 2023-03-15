CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 246 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,651.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 30.8% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %

DHR stock opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

