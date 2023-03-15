CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 420 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

