Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £199,248.12 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Russell O’Brien bought 184,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($242,837.44).

CNA stock opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -826.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.10 ($1.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.61).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

