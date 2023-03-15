CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$4.60 at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.58.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.27.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.