CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

