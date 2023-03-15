Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.66. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

