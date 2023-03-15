Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $205.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

