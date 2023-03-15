Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Decreased by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

