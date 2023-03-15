Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 2.3 %

CMCM stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Further Reading

