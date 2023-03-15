Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $129.00. The stock traded as low as $72.28 and last traded at $74.38, with a volume of 236391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

