China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.69.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
