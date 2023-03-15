China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.59.
China Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.