China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.59.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

