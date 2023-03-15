Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Trimmed by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,557.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,539.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

