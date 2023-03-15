ChromaDex Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

ChromaDex Stock Up 3.1 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

ChromaDex stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 462,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.