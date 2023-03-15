CIBC Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.25

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.79 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.29. The firm has a market cap of C$590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

