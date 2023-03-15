CION Investment (CION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.

NYSE:CION opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in CION Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CION Investment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CION Investment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

