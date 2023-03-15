CION Investment (CION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th.
NYSE:CION opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $15.09.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 124.00%.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
