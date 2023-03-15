Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

