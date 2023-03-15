Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

