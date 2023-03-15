Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys 951 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in 3M by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 384,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 49,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

