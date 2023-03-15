Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after acquiring an additional 248,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after acquiring an additional 418,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.