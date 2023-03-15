Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

