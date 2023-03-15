Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

