Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 1.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

