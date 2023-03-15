Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

