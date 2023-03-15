Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

