Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $448,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

