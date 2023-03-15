Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 54.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,800 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $155.67. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

