Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

