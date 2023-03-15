Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $284.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

