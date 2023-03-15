Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $297.37 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

