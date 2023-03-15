Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.5% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $327.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $310.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $269.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

