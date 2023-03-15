Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Intel stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

