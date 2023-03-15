Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

