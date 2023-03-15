Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,442 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

VZ stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

