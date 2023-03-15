Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,558 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

