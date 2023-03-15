Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLF. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

