Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4 %

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

CAT stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

