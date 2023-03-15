Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

SLB stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

