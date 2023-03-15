Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

