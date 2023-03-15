Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 128,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 98,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

MCD stock opened at $265.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $227.98 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

