Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

