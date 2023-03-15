Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) versus Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Financial Analysis

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 249,900.00%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 338.61%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -34.50% -32.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.00 -$40.62 million ($1.30) 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.65) -14.66

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Clarus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

