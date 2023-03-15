Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 10%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,890,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,199,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

