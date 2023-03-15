ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

