CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $21,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,346.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). CNB Financial had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 183.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 579,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 68,118 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.