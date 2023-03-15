CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Peter F. Smith Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Peter F. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $19,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,843.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CCNE stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

