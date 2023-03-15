Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CODX stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Co-Diagnostics

CODX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading

