Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CAO Douglas Listman Sells 2,332 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) CAO Douglas Listman sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $20,428.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

COHN stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -10.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

