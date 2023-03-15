Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CAO Douglas Listman Sells 2,332 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) CAO Douglas Listman sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $20,428.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance
COHN stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -10.28%.
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
