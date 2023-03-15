Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,444.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $4,775,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $4,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

